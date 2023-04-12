  1. Skip to content
Palestinian Territories

Israel's military expands ground operations in Gaza

Minka Curr
December 4, 2023

The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground operations "against Hamas centers all across the Gaza Strip." An Israeli government spokesperson said the military had hit more than 400 targets over the weekend.

Among the sites hit was the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north and the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

