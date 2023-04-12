Israel's military expands ground operations in Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsrael's military expands ground operations in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesMinka Curr12/04/2023December 4, 2023The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground operations "against Hamas centers all across the Gaza Strip." An Israeli government spokesperson said the military had hit more than 400 targets over the weekend.https://p.dw.com/p/4Zjp3Advertisement