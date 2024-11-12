Israel's Katz says Iran nuclear sites 'exposed' to strikes

Skip next section Iran's nuclear sites 'more exposed than ever,' says Israel's Katz

Newly appointed Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told military officials on Monday that Iran was "more exposed than ever to strikes on its nuclear facilities".

"We have the opportunity to achieve our most important goal — to thwart and eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel," Katz added on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran is rapidly advancing its nuclear program, and is continuing to increase stockpiles of uranium enriched to weapons grade levels in defiance of international demands.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi has warned that Iran possess enough uranium enriched to near- weapons-grade levels to make "several" nuclear bombs if it chose to do so.

Iran claims it's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

The always tense relations between Israel and its regional archenemy have recently worsened further amid tit-for-tat missile strikes.

Iran twice fired missiles directly on Israeli territory this year, drawing responses in kind from Israel.