 Israel′s Iron Dome proves successful against Gaza rockets | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 12.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

TOP STORIES

Israel's Iron Dome proves successful against Gaza rockets

Israel has been using its Iron Dome missile defense system for a decade — but never so much as in the past few days. DW takes a look at how it works.

Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Videos showing the effectiveness of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system against rockets from Gaza have been posted and watched hundreds of thousands of times on the internet. They show dozens of glowing bullets whirring through the air against the black night sky and lighting up brightly against a backdrop of sirens and explosions.

An Iron Dome battery consists of a radar unit and a control center that can detect projectiles soon after their launch and calculate their trajectory and target. It takes seconds for an approaching projectile to be detected. This is crucial because depending on how far they live from the Gaza Strip, people in Israel might only have 15 to 90 seconds to get to safety when the sirens start wailing.

Watch video 01:34

Fight between Israel and Hamas militants intensifies

A battery also has three or four rocket launchers with 20 missiles each should projectiles be headed toward populated areas. The interceptor missiles can be maneuvered in the air. However, they are not designed to strike an approaching projectile but to explode close by and destroy it in the process. Falling debris can, therefore, still cause considerable damage.

A map of Israel, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank

'Damage and casualties'

There are currently 10 mobile Iron Dome systems in use in Israel. According to their manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which develops military and defense technologies for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), a single battery can protect a medium-sized city and intercept rockets fired from a maximum of 70 kilometers away. Experts calculate that 13 systems would be needed in order to defend the entire country.

Israeli soldiers near an Iron Dome missile defense system

There are currently 10 Iron Dome batteries in use in Israel

Iron Dome is designed to intercept short-range rockets and is used to complement other systems that Israel also uses.

The head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, Moshe Patel, said more than 2,400 projectiles had been intercepted in the 10 years through January.

According to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, more than 2,500 had been intercepted — with a 90% success rate.

"Every rocket intercepted by the system would have hit a civilian populated area, potentially causing severe damage and casualties," according to the IDF website.

A streak of light above a city at night as rockets are intercepted

It only takes seconds for Iron Dome to intercept approaching projectiles

Hamas tests Dome

The IDF claims that more than 1,000 rockets have been fired on Israel since the beginning of the week but that 200 of them did not clear the border and landed within the Gaza Strip. The radical Islamist militant group Hamas seems to be relying on the strategy of firing a whole tirade of rockets in quick succession in order to test Iron Dome and bring it to its limits.

One missile is reported to cost about €66,000 ($80,000). This is one of the reasons why they are only launched when a projectile is heading towards a populated area.

The US helped fund the development of the Iron Dome system and has since bought two batteries itself.

  • Smoke and fireballs rise up over buldings in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    Gaza wakes up to horror

    Israel targeted Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning. The attacks have escalated in the past few days.

  • Crying woman holds hands of children, fleeing for safety; a man follows, carrying a child

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    Locals flee for safety

    People evacuate a building targeted by an Israeli strike in Gaza City. At least 56 have been killed in the Gaza Strip. Militants have also fired rockets into Israel, killing at least six people.

  • A man with a walking stick passes by a destroyed building

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    Destruction in Gaza City

    Israeli officials say the military is targeting buildings that house the offices of militant groups or their leaders

  • Dozens of rockets rise into the air in a long exposure that lets them be seen over Tel Aviv.

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    Rockets over Tel Aviv

    The Islamist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, fired rockets on Tel Aviv on Tuesday night. Israel's missile defense system protects the city and destroys projectiles in the air or diverts them so that they cause as little damage as possible.

  • Six people and three dogs wait in a walled room with a low ceiling.

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    Anxious waiting

    But the Iron Dome missile defense system does not offer 100% protection. When the sirens go off, Israelis know that they have to find safety in shelters as quickly as possible. Even if it's 3 a.m.

  • An Israeli soldier stands in the rubble of a home

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    More danger

    Even if rockets can be repelled, falling debris is also dangerous. Here, a house in Yehud, just north of Israel's Ben Gurion Airport has been destroyed. The Israeli army claims that more than 1,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza since Monday.

  • Three people duck behind a car and under a tree and cover their heads with their hands

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    Finding cover

    People who fail to make it to shelters in time try to take cover as best they can, like these people in Ashkelon about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the Gaza Strip.

  • Smoke over a street with many men; one masked man gets ready to hurl an object

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    Stones and tear gas

    In recent days, there have been many clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli security forces in a variety of cities, including here in Hebron, in the West Bank, which is occupied by Israel. Demonstrators threw stones and other projectiles.

  • Israeli security forces position themselves against demonstrators with heavy weaponry

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    Taking position

    Security forces have used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets against Palestinians protesting forced evictions in East Jerusalem.

  • People of all ages sit in front of the UN building in Gaza City.

    Rubble in Gaza, Israel as IDF's battle with Hamas continues

    How long will it last?

    As it does not look like there will be any deescalation for some time, some Palestinians in Gaza City have taken refuge at the UN compound for fear of further airstrikes.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr