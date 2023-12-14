  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Israel's hunt for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

December 14, 2023

Yahya Sinwar is believed to be the mastermind behind the October 7 terror attacks perpetrated by Hamas, which the US and the EU have designated a terrorist organization. Sinwar spent years in Israeli jails, learning Hebrew and studying his captors.

