Israel's hunt for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsrael's hunt for Hamas leader Yahya SinwarTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian Territories12/14/2023December 14, 2023Yahya Sinwar is believed to be the mastermind behind the October 7 terror attacks perpetrated by Hamas, which the US and the EU have designated a terrorist organization. Sinwar spent years in Israeli jails, learning Hebrew and studying his captors.https://p.dw.com/p/4a8Rb