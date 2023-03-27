  1. Skip to content
Iraelis protesting against the reforms outside parliament
Tens of thousands of Israelis protested against the reforms outside parliamentImage: Hazem Bader/AFP
PoliticsIsrael

Israel's government delays judicial reform process

31 minutes ago

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced a postponement of plans to overhaul the judiciary, which had triggered protests and strikes by those who opposed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PK5d

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday announced that a plan to overhaul the country's judiciary had been postponed.

Ben-Gvir said said he agreed with Prime Ministe Benjamin Netanyahu to a delay in the legislation until the Knesset — the Israeli parliament — reconvened for its summer session on April 30.

The announcement comes as tens of thousands of Israelis protested against the reforms outside parliament and amid a nationwide strike that began on Monday.

Israel's airport authority said flights from Ben Gurion International Airport had been grounded, while Israel's umbrella organization of trade unions, Histadrut, called for 700,000 workers in health, transit and banking, among other fields, to down tools.

On Sunday, Netanyahu announced that he was dismissing Yoav Gallant as the country's defense minister. Gallant, who is a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, had called on the government to stop its plans to overhaul the judiciary the day before.

Unprecedented protests across Israel: DW's Rebecca Ritters

Why are the reforms contentious?

The government announced the planned changes in January, arguing that they were needed to restore balance between the executive and judicial branches.

Netanyahu's government also argued that judges had become too interventionist.

The judicial overhaul would give the government sway in choosing judges and limit the Supreme Court's power to strike down laws.

Opponents of the legal changes say the ruling coalition —the most right-wing in Israel's history — is seeking to erode the separation of powers in Israel, putting the country on an authoritarian path.

Some indications of the Likud party being willing to rethink began to emerge late on Sunday as the protests intensified.

Culture Minister Micky Zohar, a close Netanyahu ally, said the party would back the prime minister if he moved to postpone the reforms.

Likud is the largest party within the broad ruling coalition, but only accounts for about half of its seats in the Knesset.

kb/jcg (AP, Reuters)

