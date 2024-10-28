Israel’s Gaza siege fuels speculation of a ‘General’s Plan’

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsrael’s Gaza siege fuels speculation of a ‘General’s Plan’To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesMelissa Kent10/28/2024October 28, 2024What is the "General’s Plan," and what does it mean for the war on Gaza? A former IDF chief deems the plan an effective military strategy, but human rights groups raise concerns. Israel has not confirmed its implementation.https://p.dw.com/p/4mK3gAdvertisement