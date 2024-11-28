Israel's forces open fire in Lebanon, claim truce violation

Skip next section Israeli military says curfew back in effect in south Lebanon

11/28/2024 November 28, 2024 Israeli military says curfew back in effect in south Lebanon

An Israeli military spokesman has warned Lebanese civilians of an overnight curfew in the part of Lebanon Hezbollah forces are supposed to leave.

"It is strictly forbidden to move or travel south of the Litani River starting from 5:00 p.m. (1500 UTC/GMT) until 7:00 a.m. tomorrow," Acihay Adraee said in a post online.

He said people located south of the river should stay where they are during the evening and night, for their own safety.

Hezbollah is expected to withdraw all its forces to the northern bank as part of the 60-day truce with Israel.

Adraee's warning comes amid reported violations of the ceasefire and attacks near the border on Thursday.