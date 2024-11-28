Israel's forces open fire in Lebanon, claim truce violation

Israel's forces open fire in Lebanon, claim truce violationPublished November 28, 2024last updated November 28, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel's military says it fired on suspects at several locations near the border for breaching the terms of the truce
- Six areas near the Blue Line de facto border came under fire on Thursday, according to Lebanese reports
- A Hezbollah lawmaker has accused Israel of firing on civilians trying to return to their homes
- The ceasefire only took effect on Wednesday morning
- Meanwhile, UN agency UNRWA warned of dire and deteriorating conditions in northern Gaza
Here are the latest developments in the crisis in Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on Thursday, November 28:
Israeli military says curfew back in effect in south Lebanon
An Israeli military spokesman has warned Lebanese civilians of an overnight curfew in the part of Lebanon Hezbollah forces are supposed to leave.
"It is strictly forbidden to move or travel south of the Litani River starting from 5:00 p.m. (1500 UTC/GMT) until 7:00 a.m. tomorrow," Acihay Adraee said in a post online.
He said people located south of the river should stay where they are during the evening and night, for their own safety.
Hezbollah is expected to withdraw all its forces to the northern bank as part of the 60-day truce with Israel.
Adraee's warning comes amid reported violations of the ceasefire and attacks near the border on Thursday.
Conditions for survival 'diminishing' in north Gaza — UNRWA
The conditions for survival are diminishing in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).
UNRWA said in a post on the platform X that 65,000-75,000 people are still in the north of the Palestinian enclave.
Israel has called for all civilians to leave the area.
UNRWA said the areas of Jabaliya, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun have been cut off from humanitarian aid for weeks.
The agency said that the UN had attempted to reach these areas 91 times to provide assistance since October 6, but these were "denied" 82 times and "impeded" nine times.
UNRWA warned that Gaza had seen heavy rain and a drop in temperatures, saying that thousands of families were sheltering without blankets, mattresses or waterproof shelters.
Israel fires on southern Lebanon, claims ceasefire was breached
Israel has claimed that its ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group was violated in southern Lebanon.
In a post on the platform X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it opened fire on several Hezbollah fighters, some of whom had arrived in vehicles.
In a separate post, the IDF said that it had fired a missile at what it detected as a "suspicious aircraft" in Lebanon but acknowledged that it had been "misidentified."
Also on Thursday morning, Lebanon's NNA news agency said that Israeli forces had fired on the town of Markaba in the south of the country, injuring two people.
It added that a tank had also fired on the village of Wazzani and Kfar Shuba.
All three villages are located near the Israeli border.
Under a ceasefire agreement that came into force on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah militants are to withdraw to beyond the Litani River, which lies some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of the border with Israel.
Lebanese authorities havewarned civilians from border towns and villages not to return to their homes before the withdrawal of Israeli forces is complete. Under the truce deal, Israel is to withdraw its troops over the next 60 days.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel maintains the right to act if Hezbollah breaks the terms of the ceasefire deal.
sdi/nm (Reuters, AFP, dpa)