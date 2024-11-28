Israel's forces open fire in Lebanon, claim truce violation

11/28/2024 November 28, 2024 Conditions for survival 'diminishing' in north Gaza — UNRWA

The conditions for survival are diminishing in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

UNRWA said in a post on the platform X that 65,000-75,000 people are still in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has called for all civilians to leave the area.

UNRWA said the areas of Jabaliya, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun have been cut off from humanitarian aid for weeks.

The agency said that the UN had attempted to reach these areas 91 times to provide assistance since October 6, but these were "denied" 82 times and "impeded" nine times.

UNRWA warned that Gaza had seen heavy rain and a drop in temperatures, saying that thousands of families were sheltering without blankets, mattresses or waterproof shelters.