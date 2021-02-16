Israel's clever coronavirus vaccination strategy

While vaccination progress in many EU countries is slow due to supply bottlenecks at manufacturers, Israel actually has more vaccine doses available than national demand for the vaccine.

To date, Israel has administered the most COVID-19 vaccine doses per capita in the world. 3.67 million Israelis have received the first dose of BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA vaccine since the vaccination campaign began on December 20, 2020. This represents about 40% of the country's population. More than 28% have already received the second dose. And among those over 60, more than 80% have already been vaccinated. Meanwhile, anyone over the age of 16 can be vaccinated immediately.

Israel currently has so much vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer that Moderna's vaccine is not even being administered yet, even though it has been licensed in Israel since January 5.

The Israeli vaccination campaign is already showing clear signs of success: the number of infections is falling significantly, especially among people over 60, as preliminary analysis by the Weizmann Institute (preprint) shows. In this age group, there were 56% fewer infections, 42% fewer hospitalizations and 35% fewer COVID-19 deaths after the second dose.

Vaccines in exchange for valuable data

The fact that the nation of nine million people was able to secure such large quantities of vaccine has to do with the special terms Israel negotiated in contracts with manufacturers. Unlike the EU, Israel did not keep these contracts under lock and key, but made the agreement with Pfizer available on the internet.

According to the agreement, Israel pays significantly more than the EU for each vaccine dose from BioNTech/Pfizer, reportedly around 23 euros per dose compared to 12 euros paid by the EU.

In addition, the Israeli state retains product liability. The European Union, on the other hand, was very keen that the manufacturers BioNTech and Pfizer continue to be liable for the safety of their product.

Israel's health authorities provide vaccine manufacturers with lots of useful data.

Most importantly, the Israeli government agreed with vaccine manufacturers to provide weekly data from the vaccination campaign to them. This includes infection and vaccination numbers, as well as patient demographics such as age and gender. The data is sent to Pfizer anonymously, according to Israeli officials.

Thanks to the digitized healthcare system in Israel, the pharmaceutical companies not only receive data quickly and reliably, but above all they get much more data than they would from any other study. It is an invaluable source of information for the pharmaceutical companies.

In return, the vaccine manufacturers committed to supplying Israel with vaccines until immunity of 95% of the population is achieved.

Encouraging data from insurance companies

The latest findings on the vaccine's effectiveness also come from insurance data from Maccabi, one of the four public health insurance companies with which about a quarter of Israelis are insured. The data was published by the Times of Israel.

Data was collected one week after the second vaccination dose, i.e. at the time when the vaccination is presumed to have already developed its full protective effect.

Of the 523,000 people insured, only 544 contracted SARS-CoV-2 after the second dose. This corresponds to a proportion of 0.1%. Of the 544 infected, 15 required hospitalization. Of those patients, eight had only mild symptoms, three had moderate symptoms and only four suffered a severe course. Not a single person died as a result of COVID-19.

The health insurance company compared the data collected with 628,000 unvaccinated insured persons, 18,425 of whom became infected during the same period. From this, Maccabi calculates that the vaccine was 93% effective.

These figures offer hope, not only because they are in line with those published by BioNTech and Pfizer after their phase-III studies. It also shows that the vaccine appears to actually protect against a severe course of the disease and can minimize deaths resulting from the infection.

"This data unequivocally proves that the vaccine is very effective and we have no doubt that it has saved the lives of many Israelis," senior Maccabi official Miri Mizrahi Reuveni said after assessing the available data.

However, the Maccabi data is only representative to a limited extent because demographics like age and previous illnesses of the group studied have not been published yet. The data from Clalit, Israel's largest insurance company, which is also to be published shortly, may provide further insights.

In addition, data on the vaccine's effectiveness among younger populations, pregnant women and people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes or cancer should also be available in the next two weeks.

Effective even with mutations?

The latest figures from Israel, however, do not yet allow any conclusions to be drawn about how well the vaccines work under real-life conditions against the significantly more infectious new virus variants. Under laboratory conditions, the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is effective against both the British variant B.1.1.7 and the South African mutation B.1.351, BioNTech reports. But these are just laboratory analyses. Robust real-world evidence is not yet available.

The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is supposed to also work against the British variant.

This data already exists for other vaccines. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical manufacturer AstraZeneca, for example, did very poorly in a preliminary study in South Africa (preprint), because its efficacy against the variant that is rampant there fell to about 10%. Nevertheless, even then the AstraZeneca vaccine apparently still protects very effectively against severe courses or death from COVID-19.

According to Florian Krammer, a vaccine researcher at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York, this is due to the immune response from T cells, which is probably not as strongly affected by mutations in the virus as the immune response from antibodies.

However, the virus continues to mutate and there are already combined mutations that may be even more contagious. In the US, according to a new preliminary study (preprint), seven new variants have been discovered, scattered across the states, all of which have developed a mutation in the same genetic letter, said Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport and co-author of the study. It's still unclear, however, whether the variants are more contagious.

In any case, vaccine manufacturers will most likely have to adapt their vaccines to new variants.

Easing despite high infection rates

While many countries have been slow with their vaccination campaigns, Israel has now, for the first time, lifted some of the restrictions that had been in place since late December. Citizens can now move freely around the country again. Daycare centers and schools are open again. Even businesses and stores are opening again with limits on customer traffic.

The drop in new infections was particularly noticeable among people over 60.

Yet the infection figures are still very high, even by international standards – they are over 400 per 100,000 inhabitants per week. In Germany, they are currently around 60 per 100,000.

In principle, the infection figures in Israel could decline more rapidly if a recent study by the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa – proves to be true. According to the Institute's calculations, people who are vaccinated and still get infected would be less contagious.

Younger Israelis have reservations

However, there is a significantly lower willingness to be vaccinated among younger Israelis. For the first time in the entire pandemic, more people under the age of 60 had to be hospitalized in Israel than in the 60+ age group.

"We are also seeing young people connected to an ECMO [heart and lung] machine – something we have not really seen before," Idit Matot, head of anesthesiology at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, told the news site ynetnews. "We are witnessing tragedies here."

To address vaccine hesitancy, the government is debating a corresponding bonus system or possible penalties.

Erez Barenboim, the director of the Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, urgently appealed to citizens' common sense.

"The coronavirus wards in all the hospitals are seeing older patients replaced by younger ones," Barenboim told ynetnews. "I say to the young population – the coronavirus wards are filled with people who have said 'it will never happen'. Go get vaccinated immediately."