Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to seek immunity from corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that he will ask parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases.

The move means criminal proceedings against him will be delayed for months since a trial cannot be held once a request for immunity has been made.

A decision on granting or rejecting immunity for Netanyahu will likely not be made before Israel's next general election in early March.

In a speech announcing his decision, Netanyahu said he was entitled to parliament's protection, adding that the criminal charges against him were politically motivated.

"I want to lead Israel for many more years to achieve historical successes," he said.

The right-wing leader was indicted in November over charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

