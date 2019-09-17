Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to form new government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tapped Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government following elections that left Israel in a political impasse.

"I have decided to give you, sir, the opportunity to assemble a government," Rivlin said to Netanyahu at a nomination ceremony.

The president's decision came after efforts to form a unity government of Netanyahu's Likud party and the Blue and White party under Benny Gantz failed.

In a new count of lawmakers' intentions, Likud has the pledged support of 55 legislators in the 120-member parliament, against 54 for Gantz's centrist Blue and White Party. Netanyahu now has 28 days to form a government and can request a two-week extension. Should he fail to get a majority on his side, Gantz would likely be tasked with attempting to cobble together a coalition.

After Rivlin's announcement, Netanyahu called for the formation of a unity government, adding that "national reconciliation" was needed in light of threats from Iran and the unveiling of US President Donald Trump's "plan of the century" for peace in the Middle East.

Gantz, however, said he would not join a government led by a prime minister facing probable indictment on corruption allegations.

"Blue and White led by me will not agree to sit in a government with a leader against whom stands a severe indictment," Gantz said in a statement.

Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz has an easy way to gain supporters to form a parliamentary majority.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, a possible kingmaker, has been keeping his far-right Yisrael Beitenu party on the fence since the September 17 election, due to differences with Likud's ultra-Orthodox religious partners and Blue and White's left-wing allies.

kmm/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

