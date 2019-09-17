Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to form new government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been tasked with forming the country's new government, the president's office stated.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tapped Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government following elections that left Israel in a political impasse.
"I have decided to give you, sir, the opportunity to assemble a government," Rivlin said to Netanyahu at a nomination ceremony.
The president's decision came after efforts to form a unity government of Netanyahu's Likud party and the Blue and White party's Benny Gantz failed.
In the new count, Likud has the pledged support of 55 legislators in the 120-member parliament, against 54 for Gantz's centrist Blue and White Party. Netanyahu now has 28 days to form a government. Should he fail to get a majority on his side, Gantz would likely be tasked with cobbling together a coalition.
