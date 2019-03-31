Israel's Ben Gurion airport on standby for plane with torn tire

A plane carrying 152 people has made an emergency landing at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, according to flight tracking website Flight Radar 24 and local media.

The plane landed at 4:23 p.m. local time (1323 UTC), according to Flight Radar 24.

Emergency services had been on high alert after local media reported the plane was to land due to severe landing gear damage.

The Jerusalem Post reported the plane had landed safely after Israeli Air Force jets were sent to inspect the aircraft and emergency teams sent to the airport after the crew reported a tear on one of the landing wheels.

More than 100 rescue vehicles were on standby at the airport, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The Electra Air 737 departed from Cologne, where ground staff reported seeing tire pieces and other debris on the runway after the plane had taken off.

The Jerusalem Post earlier reported that the plane would follow a low flight pattern before landing so that the damage could be inspected by experts ahead of the anticipated landing.

More to come...

law/rc (dpa)