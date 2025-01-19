Israelis, Palestinians wait for ceasefire to take hold

Skip next section Gaza ceasefire deal to come into effect

A ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas is set to come into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 UTC).

Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages in the first phase of the deal. In exchange, hundreds of Palestinians will be released from Israeli custody.

Three female hostages are reportedly set to be released on the first day of the ceasefire. Israeli media reported that their release is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time.

The deal includes three phases, the first of which would entail an initial six-week pause in fighting.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the first phase of the deal a "temporary ceasefire" and stressed Israel could return to war if necessary.

The deal was announced on Wednesday after months of negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

