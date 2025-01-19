  1. Skip to content
ConflictsMiddle East

Israelis, Palestinians wait for ceasefire to take hold

January 19, 2025

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is to come into effect on Sunday morning. The three-stage truce starts the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Follow DW for more.

Israeli soldiers wave to the camera from an APC as they cross from the Gaza Strip into Israel
Some Israeli troops have reportedly begun leaving the Gaza StripImage: Tsafrir Abayov/AP/picture alliance
What you need to know

  • Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to come into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT)
  • Israeli army warns Gaza residents not to approach buffer zone

Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Sunday, January 19:

January 19, 2025

Gaza ceasefire deal to come into effect

A ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas is set to come into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT).

Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages in the first phase of the deal. In exchange, hundreds of Palestinians will be released from Israeli custody.

Three female hostages are reportedly set to be released on the first day of the ceasefire. Israeli media reported that their release is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time.

The deal includes three phases, the first of which would entail an initial six-week pause in fighting.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the first phase of the deal a "temporary ceasefire" and stressed Israel could return to war if necessary.

The deal was announced on Wednesday after months of negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

sdi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, DPA)

