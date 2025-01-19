Israelis, Palestinians wait for ceasefire to take hold

Skip next section Netanyahu says ceasefire will not start until hostage names released

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once more said that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Hamas issues the names of the hostages to be released in the first phase of the truce deal, his office said.

"The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 8:30 a.m. [0630 GMT], will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide," his office said in a statement.

Hamas responded with a statement that blamed the delay in issuing the names on "technical field reasons."

It however reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire deal agreed last week.