ConflictsIsrael

Israelis of all sects and ethnicities pray for unity, peace

October 15, 2023

As Israel's army prepares for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, many citizens are calling for peace and unity. Catholic Israelis gathered to pray for an end to the fighting, while Israeli Arabs are opening their homes to families in need.

