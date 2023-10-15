Israelis of all sects and ethnicities pray for unity, peace

ConflictsIsraelIsraelis of all sects and ethnicities pray for unity, peaceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsrael10/15/2023October 15, 2023As Israel's army prepares for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, many citizens are calling for peace and unity. Catholic Israelis gathered to pray for an end to the fighting, while Israeli Arabs are opening their homes to families in need.https://p.dw.com/p/4XYxvAdvertisement