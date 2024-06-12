  1. Skip to content
Israelis split on price for return of hostages

Emily Gordine
December 6, 2024

Israel's ceasefire with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militia has revived hopes for a truce with Hamas in the Gaza war, and the return of the remaining hostages taken in the October 7 terror attack. But what concessions are Israelis prepared to make?

