Ben Fajzullin

12/06/2023 December 6, 2023

Though the Israel-Hamas truce allowed for the release of several hostages in Gaza, several remain captive in the Palestinian enclave now that the fighting has resumed. DW's Ben Fajzullin talks to Israeli Shira Havron, whose 12 family members were kidnapped by Hamas militants and who continues to fight for the release of Israeli hostages and a further cease-fire.