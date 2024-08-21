  1. Skip to content
Israeli, US sources suggest truce deal on brink of collapse

Brent Goff | Felix Tamsut in Jerusalem
August 21, 2024

As funerals are held for the Israeli hostages whose bodies were recently recovered from Gaza, a cease-fire deal that could secure the return of those still held by Hamas seems a long way off. DW's Felix Tamsut has the latest.

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
December 1, 2023
Blinken: Israel accepts US proposal for hostage agreement

The US secretary of state is now calling on Palestinian militant group Hamas to follow suit.
August 20, 2024
'Maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home'

In Israel, US Sec'y of State Blinken told reporters that the Gaza cease-fire talks had reached "a decisive moment."
August 19, 2024
Cease-fire talks set to resume as Israel strikes Gaza

The strikes on Gaza came hours after mediators expressed optimism that a cease-fire deal could be imminent.
August 18, 2024
Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
August 1, 2024
Heusgen: 'I think Putin is laughing about us'

The Munich Security Conference head says Ukraine should be allowed to fire missiles into Russian territory for defense.
July 11, 2024
EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
June 27, 2024
