 Israeli troops mistakenly shoot Hamas operative in Gaza | News | DW | 11.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israeli troops mistakenly shoot Hamas operative in Gaza

Hamas has said that Israel must answer for the "criminal act." The Israel Defense Force has acknowledged the mistake.

Israel-Gaza border fence

Israeli soldiers mistakenly shot dead a Hamas operative in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday as the man tried to prevent Palestinians from approaching the Israel-Gaza border, the military has acknowledged.

"An initial inquiry suggests that a Hamas restraint operative arrived in the area of the security fence because of two Palestinians who were wandering in the area," the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said in a statement.

"In retrospect, it appears that the IDF troops who arrived at the location misidentified the Hamas restraint operative to be an armed terrorist and fired as a result of this misunderstanding," it said, pledging to launch an investigation.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, condemned what it called a "criminal act" on the part of the IDF.

Tensions between Hamas and Israel have been high ever since a flare-up in violence of May, the worst bout of unrest since the last major military flare-up in 2014. Although an uneasy peace was brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations, Hamas has repeatedly accused Israel of failing to abide by its terms.

Israel has never publicly confirmed the truce deal, which Hamas said included a stipulation to ease the blockade of Gaza.

The violence in May killed at five Israelis, including an elderly woman who sustained injuries while trying to run to a shelter. Gaza health officials have said that 21 Palestinians died, most of them civilians.

es/msh (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Palestinians killed as protesters clash with IDF at unrest anniversary

Deadly clashes broke out in Gaza as tens of thousands of Palestinians marked a year of unrest in the region. Israeli military fired live rounds, according to eyewitnesses. (30.03.2019)  

Israel lifts safety measures after Hamas ceasefire offer

After militant group Hamas seemingly offered a ceasefire following weekend attacks, Israel has drawn back its protective measures. Hundreds of rockets were fired into Israel over the weekend, prompting schools to close. (06.05.2019)  

Gaza violence escalates after militants launch rocket attacks

Gaza militants fired more than 400 rockets at Israel in a day in one of the deadliest escalations in years. Israel reported first fatalities from rocket fire since 2014, and a Hamas commander was also killed. (05.05.2019)  

Israel reopens Gaza crossings after Hamas escalation

Israel reopened its crossings with the Palestinian territory after a decrease in tensions. Gaza Islamists had fired more than 600 rockets at Israel in one of the deadliest escalations in years. (12.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Gaza: Naval Blockade im Gazastreifen

Israeli warplanes strike Gaza after closing of offshore waters 14.06.2019

A set of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza following rockets striking southern Israel threaten to unravel a ceasefire reached in May. Israel also cut off Palestinian fishing access to offshore waters.

Palästina Gaza Proteste Israel

Palestinians killed as protesters clash with IDF at unrest anniversary 30.03.2019

Deadly clashes broke out in Gaza as tens of thousands of Palestinians marked a year of unrest in the region. Israeli military fired live rounds, according to eyewitnesses.

Gazastreifen - Demonstrationen zwischen Israel und Khan Yunis

Gaza Strip: Hamas facing growing pushback 25.03.2019

For weeks, Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, has had to contend with a growing protest movement. So far, the demonstrators' concerns are predominantly social in nature — but political demands could follow.

Advertisement