Israeli strikes on Iran: West cautions against retaliation

10/26/2024 October 26, 2024 Iran's nuclear sites not affected by Israeli strike

Iran's nuclear program was not affected by Israel's deadly air strikes, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog chief said on Saturday night.

"Iran’s nuclear facilities have not been impacted," Rafael Grossi said on social media.

He said International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors were safe and able to continue their work.

"I call for prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials," Grossi added.