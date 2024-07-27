Israeli strike on central Gaza school kills at least 30

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsraeli strike on central Gaza school kills at least 30 To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNicholas Welsh07/27/2024July 27, 2024An Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians has left at least 30 dead and more than a hundred injured. According to the IDF, Hamas was launching attacks from the compound and civilians had been warned in advance.https://p.dw.com/p/4ipMjAdvertisement