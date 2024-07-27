  1. Skip to content
Israeli strike on central Gaza school kills at least 30

Nicholas Welsh
July 27, 2024

An Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians has left at least 30 dead and more than a hundred injured. According to the IDF, Hamas was launching attacks from the compound and civilians had been warned in advance.

