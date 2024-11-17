Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah spokesman

Mohammed Afif, a Hezbollah media relations officer, was targeted in a rare Israeli strike in central Beirut.

Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif was killed in an Israeli strike on central Beirut, the Iran-backed militia said Sunday.

The Associated Press cited an anonymous Hezbollah official as confirming Afif's death, in a strike on a building that housed the Lebanese branch of the Syrian Baath party.

Afif is the latest in a long line of Hezbollah officials killed since late September, when Israel began its heavy bombardment of what it says are Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon.

Before that, Israel and Hezbollah were engaged in prolonged cross-border exchanges over the Gaza war.

