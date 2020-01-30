Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

Twelve Israeli soldiers and two civilians were injured in Jerusalem on Thursday after a car slammed into them. Israeli military are treating the incident as a "terror attack," according to an army statement.

The soldiers were performing a "military activity" near First Station — a military meeting point that is also a popular dining and shopping area in Jerusalem — when a motorist drove into them before fleeing the scene.

In a separate incident on the West Bank, a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed following clashes with Israeli troops.

Search for the assailant

One solider was seriously injured in the car attack while the rest sustained with minor injuries, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. A search for the assailant is ongoing.

In the West Bank, Palestinian hospital officials said a 19-year-old Palestinian had been killed and six others injured in a confrontation with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israeli military had been carrying out the demolition of the home of a militant when they were hit with explosive devices, the military said, adding that they responded with "riot dispersal means", which usually consists of tear gas and stun grenades. A military spokesman said troops opened fire on the demonstrators.

Palestinians reported that the young man had been throwing rocks at the soldiers when they shot him dead.

The Israeli military said it is looking into the incident.

Just hours earlier, the Israeli army had shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during separate clashes with demonstrators in the West Bank.

More information to follow...

