 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack | News | DW | 06.02.2020

News

A motorist has driven his car into a group of Israeli soldiers in a popular area in Jerusalem. Separately, a young Palestinian man was killed in clashes with Israeli troops on the West Bank.

Site of a car attack on Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem

Twelve Israeli soldiers and two civilians were injured in Jerusalem on Thursday after a car slammed into them. Israeli military are treating the incident as a "terror attack," according to an army statement.

The soldiers were performing a "military activity" near First Station — a military meeting point that is also a popular dining and shopping area in Jerusalem — when a motorist drove into them before fleeing the scene.

One solider was seriously injured while the rest sustained with minor injuries, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. A search for the assailant is ongoing.

West Bank clashes

In a separate incident on the West Bank, a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed following clashes with Israeli troops.

Palestinian hospital officials said a 19-year-old Palestinian had been killed and six others injured in a confrontation with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin. 

Watch video 06:44

Trump’s Mideast peace plan: Peace or politics?

The Israeli military had been carrying out the demolition of the home of a militant when they were hit with explosive devices, the military said, adding that they responded with "riot dispersal means." This usually consists of tear gas and stun grenades. A military spokesman said troops opened fire on the demonstrators. 

Palestinians reported that the young man had been throwing rocks at the soldiers when they shot him dead. 

The Israeli military said it is looking into the incident. 

'Peace plan' delivers unrest

Just hours earlier, the Israeli army had shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during separate clashes with demonstrators in the West Bank. 

A "peace plan" for Israel unveiled days ago by US President Donald Trump, which is seen as largely favoring Israel, has reignited Palestinian unrest in the region. 

Read more: Opinion: Trump's Middle East 'peace plan' delivers neither

Watch video 03:42

Trump's plan is 'abdication of Palestinian rights'

kp/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

