 Israeli soldier found stabbed to death in West Bank: army | News | DW | 08.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israeli soldier found stabbed to death in West Bank: army

A young Israeli soldier reported missing overnight has been found dead in the West Bank. Security forces said they found the body with several stab wounds.

Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

An Israeli soldier was found dead near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. His body had multiple stab wounds, the army said.

"Today in the early morning hours, a soldier's body was found with stabbing marks on it adjacent to a (Jewish) community north of Hebron," an English-language army statement said.

The military's statement did not give further details nor accuse any one in the stabbing but said that the soldier was a Jewish seminary student. Local media speculates it was a Palestinian attack. 

Read more: Israel begins demolition of Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem. 

The stabbing took place in the Palestinian city of Hebron in the south of Jerusalem. The soldier appeared to have been abducted before he was killed and his body left by the side of a road, according to Israeli media.

The young soldier's family had reported him missing overnight.

Hebron and surrounding Israeli settlements have often witnessed Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

mvb/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Israeli warplanes strike Gaza after closing of offshore waters

A set of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza following rockets striking southern Israel threaten to unravel a ceasefire reached in May. Israel also cut off Palestinian fishing access to offshore waters. (14.06.2019)  

Palestinian leader Abbas says agreements with Israelis to stop

Palestinian leaders have decided to "stop implementing agreements" with Israelis, President Mahmoud Abbas has said. The move comes after Israeli forces bulldozed dozens of Palestinian homes. (26.07.2019)  

Israel begins demolition of Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem

The controversial move came after Israel finally won a legal battle against residents of Sur Baher. Israel says the buildings are a safety issue, but Palestinians argue that the government wants the land for settlements. (22.07.2019)  

Related content

Israel beginnt, Häuser am Stadtrand von Jerusalem abzureißen

Israel begins demolition of Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem 22.07.2019

The controversial move came after Israel finally won a legal battle against residents of Sur Baher. Israel says the buildings are a safety issue, but Palestinians argue that the government wants the land for settlements.

Palästina Treffen mit Präsident Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah

Palestinian leader Abbas says agreements with Israelis to stop 26.07.2019

Palestinian leaders have decided to "stop implementing agreements" with Israelis, President Mahmoud Abbas has said. The move comes after Israeli forces bulldozed dozens of Palestinian homes.

Israel demolishes Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem 22.07.2019

The demolition of dozens of Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem by Israeli authorities has sparked international criticism. Officials say the homes constitute a security threat, as they lie too close to a barrier separating Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Advertisement