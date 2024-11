11/26/2024 November 26, 2024

Israel’s security cabinet has agreed to a 60-day truce with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced this after discussions with the US, France and the EU. Earlier, Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut. Hezbollah has been launching rockets into Israel in support of Hamas after the October 7th attacks. DW's Tania Krämer and journalist Stella Männer provided more details