Israeli response to Iran's attack is expected within days
Nicole Frölich | Tania Krämer in Jerusalem
10/02/2024
October 2, 2024
Israel's government is holding security consultations on how to retaliate for last night's Iranian missile attack, with Prime Minister Netanyahu threatening severe punishment. DW's Tania Krämer in Jerusalem has the latest.