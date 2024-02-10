  1. Skip to content
Israeli response to Iran's attack is expected within days

Nicole Frölich | Tania Krämer in Jerusalem
October 2, 2024

Israel's government is holding security consultations on how to retaliate for last night's Iranian missile attack, with Prime Minister Netanyahu threatening severe punishment. DW's Tania Krämer in Jerusalem has the latest.

