Israeli response to Iran's attack expected within days

ConflictsMiddle EastIsraeli response to Iran's attack expected within days To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastNicole Frölich | Tania Krämer in Jerusalem10/02/2024October 2, 2024The Israeli government is holding security consultations on how to retaliate for Tuesday night's Iranian missile attack, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening severe punishment. DW's Tania Krämer has the latest from Jerusalem.https://p.dw.com/p/4lK1DAdvertisement