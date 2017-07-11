Israeli Prime Minister Bennett on historic visit to Bahrain

Naftali Bennett landed in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Monday for the highest-level visit between the two countries since formally establishing diplomatic relations.

An honor guard and Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif al-Zayani, turned up on the tarmac to greet Bennett. The two nations established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the US-backed Abraham Accords.

Bennett's visit occurs against the backdrop of stalled efforts to revive the Iranian nuclear deal. Prior to the formal establishment of diplomatic relations, there was covert security cooperation between Israel, Bahrain and the UAE, mostly targeting Iran.

What will Bennett do in Bahrain?

Prior to his departure for Manama, Bennett told reporters on the tarmac in Israel, "I'm going to meet the king, I'm going to meet the crown prince," referencing Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

Bennett added his visit would be a "message of goodwill" and that he would use the opportunity to underscore "a shared stance against common threats."

The two-day trip comes amid increased tensions following Houthi missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates. The Houthis are backed by Shia-majority Iran.

Why is Bennett's visit to Bahrain significant?

On February 2, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Manama. Gantz announced Israel would be sending a military officer as part of an international coalition based in Bahrain.

Israel has offered other forms of defense cooperation but has not specified what form that could take.

Bahrain is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Ahead of Bennett's visit, there were some protests in Shia villages, with images and video posted to a banned opposition group's social media accounts.

Bahrain's monarchy is Sunni and its outreach to Israel has been criticized by the country's Shia majority population.

Israel also normalized relations with the UAE in 2020, along with Sudan and Morocco.

