Israeli president addresses US concerns on judicial reform

Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave a speech before a joint sitting of the US Congress, addressing fears among US lawmakers over Israel's judicial system overhaul. He also emphasized Israel's strong ties with the US.

The United States is Israel's "greatest partner and friend," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Congress on Wednesday.

However, his speech comes amid growing concern over a judicial reform plan being proposed by the leader of Israel's ruling coalition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During his speech, Herzog indirectly addressed Netanyahu's judicial reform plan, which has sparked large-scale protests in Israel.

"The momentous debate in Israel is painful and deeply unnerving," he said, adding that he had great "confidence in Israeli democracy."

"Although we are working through sour issues, just like you. I know our democracy is strong and resilient."

Herzog is only the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress in a speech. He was invited to Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of Israel's founding.

Israel judicial reform in the spotlight

During a Tuesday meeting at the White House, US President Joe Biden assured Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, of strong US-Israel ties. On Monday, Biden invited Netanyahu to visit the US later this year.

However, Biden has also voiced criticism of Netanyahu's judicial reform proposals.

An op-ed published Wednesday in the New York Times by columnist Thomas Friedman, who spoke with Biden in the Oval Office, said that the US president would advise Netanyahu not to rush the reforms through at the expense of Israel's democracy.

"This is obviously an area about which Israelis have strong views, including in an enduring protest movement that is demonstrating the vibrancy of Israel's democracy, which must remain the core of our bilateral relationship," Biden was quoted as saying.

"Finding consensus on controversial areas of policy means taking the time you need. For significant changes, that's essential. So my recommendation to Israeli leaders is not to rush," Biden told Friedman.

Netanyahu proposed a series of changes to the country's judiciary shortly after taking office in December.

The proposed laws would grant lawmakers more control over the appointment of judges and give parliament the ability to overturn high court decisions and pass laws not subject to judicial review.

Herzog cautions against antisemitism

Ahead of the address, the House of Representatives voted Tuesday evening to pass a resolution reaffirming its support for Israel with strong bipartisan approval.

It came after Representative Pramila Jayapal criticized Israel's treatment of Palestinians, referring to the country as a "racist state."

Jayapal retracted her statement under intense pressure from fellow Democratic colleagues and apologized, saying she did not believe "the idea of Israel as a nation is racist."

Herzog told Congress he was not oblivious to criticism.

"I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it."

However, Herzog added to applause that "criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel's right to exist."

"Questioning the Jewish people's right to self-determination is not legitimate diplomacy; it is antisemitism," Herzog said.

