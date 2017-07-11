Israeli police call for probe into new Pegasus revelations

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai called for a investigation on Monday into the use of Pegasus spyware, following a bombshell report in Israeli media.

What do we know so far?

Business daily Calcalist reported earlier in the day that police used the spyware to hack the phones of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, along with aides and other members of his inner circle.

Shabtai said he requested Public Security Minister Omer Barlev set up "an external and independent commission of inquiry, headed by a judge" to investigate the matter.

"To the extent that the commission finds irregularities and failures, they will be dealt with in accordance with the law," Shabtai added. Several Israeli ministers have also backed an inquiry, along with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The spyware was also used to target a key witness against Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption.

Government and business leaders, journalists, and protest organizers also saw their phones reportedly hacked, according to Calcalist. The spyware was used to "phish for intelligence even before any investigation had been opened against the targets, and without judicial warrants," the report said.

Netanyahu has previously accused law enforcement of unfairly targeting him. It's unclear why the spyware was used to hack the phones of those close to the former prime minister.

