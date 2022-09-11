Israeli PM Yair Lapid on first visit to Germany since taking office

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Yair Lapid said there were "encouraging signs" that Israel's plan to stop the revival of the deal was working. He is also accompanied by Holocaust survivors who will meet the German chancellor.
German Chancellor Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Lapid have held talks on topics including the nuclear deal with Iran. Lapid stressed the danger that would be posed by a nuclear-armed Iran.
The German chancellor told his Israeli counterpart that the Palestinian president's remarks were "intolerable and completely unacceptable."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, with the war between Russia and Ukraine expected to be a major item on the agenda. So far, Israel’s stance on the conflict is a delicate balancing act.
