DW News

Israeli PM Yair Lapid on first visit to Germany since taking office

Read also

11.09.2022 Jair Lapid, Ministerpräsident von Israel, leitet die wöchentliche Kabinettssitzung. Der israelische Regierungschef Lapid ist zu einem zweitägigen Besuch nach Deutschland aufgebrochen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israeli prime minister in Germany to talk about Iran nuclear deal 11.09.2022

Yair Lapid said there were "encouraging signs" that Israel's plan to stop the revival of the deal was working. He is also accompanied by Holocaust survivors who will meet the German chancellor.

Iran as a nuclear power would endanger world: Israeli PM

Iran as a nuclear power would endanger world: Israeli PM 12.09.2022

German Chancellor Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Lapid have held talks on topics including the nuclear deal with Iran. Lapid stressed the danger that would be posed by a nuclear-armed Iran.

16.08.2022, Berlin: Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) und Mahmoud Abbas, Präsident der Palästinensischen Autonomiebehörde, beantworten nach ihrem Gespräch auf einer Pressekonferenz Fragen von Journalisten. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Olaf Scholz calls Israeli PM to slam Abbas' Holocaust remark 18.08.2022

The German chancellor told his Israeli counterpart that the Palestinian president's remarks were "intolerable and completely unacceptable."

20.5.2021, Berlin, Olaf German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the protesters during a rally to express solidarity with Israel in Berlin, on May 20, 2021 as Israel and the Palestinians are mired in their worst conflict in years. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine-Russia war overshadows German chancellor's Israel visit 01.03.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, with the war between Russia and Ukraine expected to be a major item on the agenda. So far, Israel’s stance on the conflict is a delicate balancing act.