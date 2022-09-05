 Israeli PM Yair Lapid meets Germany′s Scholz on Berlin visit: DW reports | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.09.2022

DW News

Israeli PM Yair Lapid meets Germany's Scholz on Berlin visit: DW reports

05.09.2022, Bayern, Fürstenfeldbruck: Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier, nimmt an der Gedenkveranstaltung auf dem Fliegerhorst zum 50. Jahrestag des Anschlags auf israelische Sportler bei den Olympischen Spielen 1972 in München teil. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany asks forgiveness over 1972 Munich massacre 05.09.2022

Vaulted rooms and frescoes: Rural estate found in Israel

Vaulted rooms and frescoes: Rural estate found in Israel 24.08.2022

German Chancellor Scholz says he is disgusted at outrageous remarks by Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin.

Berlin: Abbas accuses Israel of '50 Holocausts' 17.08.2022

Männer und zwei Feuerwehrleute stehen nach einem israelischen Luftangriff vor Trümmern. Bei Angriffen des israelischen Militärs auf den Gazastreifen sind palästinensischen Angaben zufolge mehrere Menschen getötet worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israel targets militants in Gaza 05.08.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.09.2022

People write messages and place flower on the memorial wall as they mark the second anniversary of the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels, at Maelbeek metro station on March 22, 2018. On March 22, 2016, thirty-two people were killed and 324 were injured following a triple bomb attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, which hit Brussels' airport and the Maelbeek - Maalbeek metro station. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Olivier HOSLET / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read OLIVIER HOSLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Brussel terrorist attack trial: Victims recall the horror 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Ukraine war: Russia retaliates with power outages in the east 12.09.2022

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of the Scottish capital to welcome the motorcade.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh 11.09.2022

***ACHTUNG Hinweis: Laut aktueller Berichterstattung ist bisher nicht geklärt, welche Seite den tödlichen Schuss abgegeben hat!*** Irakische Journalisten halten Plakate mit Bildern der getöteten palästinensischen Al-Dschasira-Journalistin Shireen Abu Akleh während einer Demonstration vor dem Büro von Al-Dschasira. Der TV-Sender Al-Dschasira wirft Israel einen gezielten Mord vor, nachdem die bekannte palästinensische Reporterin des arabischsprachigen Senders Al-Dschasira am frühen Morgen bei der Berichterstattung über eine israelische Razzia in der besetzten Stadt Dschenin im Westjordanland angeschossen und getötet wurde. Die EU forderte eine umfassende und unabhängige Ermittlung, damit die Verantwortlichen zur Rechenschaft gezogen werden könnten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israel says 'high possibility' its military killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh 05.09.2022

Israel's army has now said its troops may have accidentally killed the Al Jazeera reporter while shooting at "armed Palestinian gunmen." For months it had said it was impossible to determine who killed her.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2.v.r.), seine Ehefrau Elke Büdenbender (r), Izchak Herzog (2.v.l.), Präsident von Israel, und seine Ehefrau, Michal Herzog, legen während der Gedenkveranstaltung zum 50. Jahrestag des Anschlags auf israelische Sportler bei den Olympischen Spielen 1972 in München an der Gedenkstelle am Tower des Fliegerhorsts einen Kranz nieder.

German and Israeli presidents commemorate 50 years since Munich Olympics attack 05.09.2022

In 1972, eight Palestinian militants stormed the Israeli apartment in the Munich Olympic village. In the bungled police operations that followed, all nine Israeli hostages were killed.

Aktuell, 06.09.2022, Berlin Israels Staatspraesident Isaac Herzog bei seiner Rede im Deutschen Bundestag im Rahmen seines Staatsbesuchs in Deutschland

Israeli President Herzog speaks of need to face past, shape future 06.09.2022

Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, told Germany's lower parliamentary chamber that to create a better future, the past must not be forgotten, referring to the Holocaust.

Archaeologists, paleontologists and conservators from Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University and Ben Gurion University, work at the site where a 2.5-meter-long tusk from an ancient straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) was discovered, near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel on August 31 2022. - Dr. Eitan Mor, a biologist from Jerusalem, was the first to discover the fossil. He visited the area out of curiosity after reading about prehistoric elephants. Mor says, To my surprise, I spotted something that looked like a large animal bone peeping out of the ground. When I looked closer, I realised that it was the real thing, so I rushed to report it to the Israel Antiquities Authority. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli archaeologists dig up rare 500,000-year-old elephant tusk 31.08.2022

The fossilized tusk belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked elephant was found during a joint excavation. It has raised intriguing new questions.