Israeli PM Yair Lapid meets Germany's Scholz on Berlin visit: DW reports

Israel's army has now said its troops may have accidentally killed the Al Jazeera reporter while shooting at "armed Palestinian gunmen." For months it had said it was impossible to determine who killed her.
In 1972, eight Palestinian militants stormed the Israeli apartment in the Munich Olympic village. In the bungled police operations that followed, all nine Israeli hostages were killed.
Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, told Germany's lower parliamentary chamber that to create a better future, the past must not be forgotten, referring to the Holocaust.
The fossilized tusk belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked elephant was found during a joint excavation. It has raised intriguing new questions.
