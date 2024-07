Phil Gayle | Shani Rozanes

07/23/2024 July 23, 2024

Security in Washington is tight for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit this week. Multiple protests are planned over his handling of the Gaza war. Netanyahu is scheduled to address both houses of Congress on Wednesday. DW's Middle East analyst Shani Rozanes gave her assessment of what the Israeli leader wants to achieve on his first visit to the US Capitol during the Biden administration.