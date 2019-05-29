Israeli parliament votes to hold new elections in September

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday approved a preliminary vote to dissolve itself after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to establish a majority coalition by a midnight deadline.

The motion passed late Wednesday 74 to 45, the second of three required votes to pass the motion. The final vote was scheduled for early Thursday.

Netanyahu appeared to have secured a record fifth term as prime minister after his Lukid party won 35 of the Knesset's 120 seats in Israel's April 9 elections. However, he failed to establish a parliamentary majority before Wednesday's deadline.

Procedure now calls for Israeli President Reuven Rivlii to let another member of the Knesset, either from Netanyahu's Likud party or from the opposition, to try and form a majority coalition.

But the passing of Wednesday's motion could lead Israel to hold a second election in September.

dv/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)