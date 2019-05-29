 Israeli parliament votes to hold new election in September | News | DW | 29.05.2019

News

Israeli parliament votes to hold new election in September

Israeli lawmakers have voted in favor of dissolving parliament following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau's failure to form a coalition government. The move comes after weeks of difficult negotiations.

Poster of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (picture-alliance/Photoshot/G. Cohen Magen)

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has approved a preliminary vote to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to establish a majority coalition by a midnight deadline.

Parliament voted 74-45 in favor of dissolving itself and setting elections for September 17.

Read more: WhatsApp's security breach: Made in Israel, implemented worldwide

Netanyahu appeared to have secured a record fifth term as prime minister after his Likud party won 35 of the Knesset's 120 seats in Israel's April 9 election. However, he failed to establish a parliamentary majority after weeks of difficult negotiations with far-right groups.

Rather than hand the task of creating a ruling coalition to one of Netanyahu's rivals, the Likud party advanced a bill to dissolve parliament and send the nation to the polls for the second time this year.

"We will run a sharp, clear election campaign which will bring us victory. We will win, we will win and the public will win," Netanyahu told reporters after the vote.

Watch video 02:37

Netanyahu accused of bribery, fraud

Failed talks

Unable to resolve a feud between presumed allies — the far-right secular nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu faction, headed by former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, and other ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties — Netanyahu failed to form a coalition after six weeks of negotiations.

Lieberman's primary condition for joining Netanyahu's coalition was the passage of legislation that would end an exemption on ultra-Orthodox Jews being drafted into the Israeli army. The ultra-Orthodox parties have insisted the exemptions stay in place, concerned that military service will lead to immersion in secularism.

Lieberman has held a number of senior Cabinet posts, including defense minister and foreign minister, under Netanyahu. He has also taken a hard line against Palestinians.

Netanyahu needed Yisrael Beiteinu's five parliamentary seats to establish his parliamentary majority.

Corruption charges

A deeper issue for Netanyahu is his legal troubles. The prime minister is facing a likely indictment on corruption charges in the coming months. The charges reportedly include bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu wants his coalition partners to pass legislation that would grant him immunity and weaken powers of Israel's Supreme Court. Opposition parties have strongly opposed granting immunity, and thousands have demonstrated against the plan. A return to the polls could weaken Netanyahu's attempt to get immunity legislation passed.

The prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, has dealt with legal troubles of her own. On Wednesday, she reportedly reached a plea bargain with prosecutors over accusations she used state funds to fraudulently pay for hundreds of meals.

She had been charged in June 2018 for allegedly misusing $100,000 (€85,000) in state funds to pay for catered meals, falsely declaring that there were no cooks available at the prime minister's official residence.

Israeli media reports said she agreed to reimburse the state 45,000 shekels ($12,440, 11,160 euros) and pay an additional fine of 10,000 shekels as part of the plea deal. She also will reportedly admit to exploiting the mistake of another person.

The agreement would have to be approved by the court. 

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


dv/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

