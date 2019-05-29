Israeli parliament votes to hold new election in September

Israeli lawmakers have voted in favor of dissolving parliament following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau's failure to form a coalition government. The move comes after weeks of difficult negotiations.
Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has approved a preliminary vote to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to establish a majority coalition by a midnight deadline.
Parliament voted 74-45 in favor of dissolving itself and setting elections for September 17.
Read more: WhatsApp's security breach: Made in Israel, implemented worldwide
Netanyahu appeared to have secured a record fifth term as prime minister after his Likud party won 35 of the Knesset's 120 seats in Israel's April 9 election. However, he failed to establish a parliamentary majority after weeks of difficult negotiations with far-right groups.
Rather than hand the task of creating a ruling coalition to one of Netanyahu's rivals, the Likud party advanced a bill to dissolve parliament and send the nation to the polls for the second time this year.
"We will run a sharp, clear election campaign which will bring us victory. We will win, we will win and the public will win," Netanyahu told reporters after the vote.
Failed talks
Unable to resolve a feud between presumed allies — the far-right secular nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu faction, headed by former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, and other ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties — Netanyahu failed to form a coalition after six weeks of negotiations.
Lieberman's primary condition for joining Netanyahu's coalition was the passage of legislation that would end an exemption on ultra-Orthodox Jews being drafted into the Israeli army. The ultra-Orthodox parties have insisted the exemptions stay in place, concerned that military service will lead to immersion in secularism.
Lieberman has held a number of senior Cabinet posts, including defense minister and foreign minister, under Netanyahu. He has also taken a hard line against Palestinians.
Netanyahu needed Yisrael Beiteinu's five parliamentary seats to establish his parliamentary majority.
Corruption charges
A deeper issue for Netanyahu is his legal troubles. The prime minister is facing a likely indictment on corruption charges in the coming months. The charges reportedly include bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Netanyahu wants his coalition partners to pass legislation that would grant him immunity and weaken powers of Israel's Supreme Court. Opposition parties have strongly opposed granting immunity, and thousands have demonstrated against the plan. A return to the polls could weaken Netanyahu's attempt to get immunity legislation passed.
The prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, has dealt with legal troubles of her own. On Wednesday, she reportedly reached a plea bargain with prosecutors over accusations she used state funds to fraudulently pay for hundreds of meals.
She had been charged in June 2018 for allegedly misusing $100,000 (€85,000) in state funds to pay for catered meals, falsely declaring that there were no cooks available at the prime minister's official residence.
Israeli media reports said she agreed to reimburse the state 45,000 shekels ($12,440, 11,160 euros) and pay an additional fine of 10,000 shekels as part of the plea deal. She also will reportedly admit to exploiting the mistake of another person.
The agreement would have to be approved by the court.
dv/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
