Israeli paramedics say 2 wounded in Jerusalem shooting

Israeli media, citing police, reported that the shooter has been "neutralized." The shooting follows an attack at a synagogue a day prior, leaving seven people dead.

Israel's ambulance service on Saturday said a gunman opened fire in East Jerusalem, leaving at least two people injured.

In a post on Twitter, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency response service said it received a call at 10:42 a.m. (0842 GMT) about a shooting and that there were "2 victims on scene."

Paramedics were treating victims on Ma'alot Ir David Street after the attack. Israeli news outlet Times of Israel, citing police, said the attacker was "neutralized."

The attack came after a shooting at a Jerusalem synagogue a day prior left seven people dead.

Israel makes dozens of arrests after synagogue shooting

Israeli authorities on Saturday also said they made dozens of arrests after the attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem.

"The police arrested 42 suspects for questioning, some of them from the terrorist's family," Israeli police said.

The Israeli military said it would send more forces to the West Bank following the deadly attack.

"Following an IDF [Israel Defense Forces] situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria [West Bank] division with an additional battalion," the Israeli military said.

The attack on Friday was carried out by a Palestinian gunman, with the victims including a 70-year-old woman. In addition to the seven dead, three others were wounded in the shooting.

The 21-year-old gunman who carried out the shooting was killed by Israeli police.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel would respond to the shooting with "determination and composure."

Commissioner of Israel Police Kobi Shabtai said the act was "one of the worst attacks [Israel] has encountered in recent years."

Germany, US condemn synagogue attack

The synagogue attack, which occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, was met with condemnation from world leaders.

Germany's ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, called the shooting "an evil terrorist act against Jews."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States was "shocked and saddened by the loss of life."

The violence comes ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned visit to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank this weekend.

The State Department said that during his visit with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Blinken "will underscore the urgent need for the parties to take steps to deescalate tensions in order to put an end to the cycle of violence that has claimed too many innocent lives."

wd/rs (Reuters, AFP, AP)