Israeli-Palestinian crisis escalates as diplomacy lags — live updates

Death toll of Sunday strike in Gaza reaches 42

UN Security Council holds meeting

Islamic nations slam Israeli offense

Saudi Arabia calls for revival of Israeli-Palestinian talks

Netanyahu says struck Gaza tower was 'perfectly legitimate target'

After being hit by an Israeli airstrike this weekend, a tower in Gaza that housed offices for international news media bureaus also hosted a Palestinian 'terrorist' group's intelligence office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

There was "an intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas housed in that building which plots and organizes terror attacks against Israeli civilians … so it's a perfectly legitimate target," Netanyahu told US broadcaster CBS.

Gaza wounded taken to Egypt for medical treatment

Some 263 Palestinians entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing to receive medical treatment, officials said.

Rafah is the only border crossing not controlled by Israel to the outside world for Gaza.

Egyptian authorities opened the passage a day earlier than planned after it was closed over the Eid-al-Fitr holiday, according to security officials.

The Rafah border crossing has a heavy security presence and is typically closed during public holidays

Berlin police report 93 officers injured after pro-Palestinian march

Berlin's police reported Sunday that 93 officers were injured after clashes broke out at a pro-Palestinian rally that took place in the capital's Neukölln district on Saturday.

According to the police, some 59 protesters were arrested for aggravated breach of the peace and assault on law enforcement officers among other offenses during Saturday's demonstration.

Another 150 people were charged, police said in a statement.

UN secretary-general pleads for immediate end to violence

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened a Security Council session to discuss the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. Guterres told the 15-member council that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were "utterly appalling" and called for an end to the violence.

"Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately," Guterres said.

"It has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole," he added.

"This senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror and destruction must stop immediately."

The session had been previously delayed by Israel's ally the United States.

Gaza: Death toll of fresh strike reaches 42

The Gaza Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qadra, said the death toll from Israeli strikes early Sunday has reached 42, including 16 women and 10 children.

Shortly after midnight, the Israeli airstrike hit a busy downtown street of residential buildings and shops, destroying two adjacent buildings and a third one down the road.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation holds emergency meeting

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member bloc of Muslim nations, assembled for an online emergency meeting of regional foreign ministers that was called by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia called for international action to stop the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza as the kingdom accused Israel of committing "flagrant violations" against Islamic holy sites and Palestinians.

"The kingdom demands the international community urgently act to stop the military operations immediately and allow aid and treatment of the injured people in Gaza," Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told the bloc.

The Saudi envoy called for the revival of long-stalled peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel.

"These negotiations should be grounded on adhering to peace on the basis of the two-state solution according to international terms of reference and the Arab peace initiative," he added.

The 2002 Saudi-brokered peace initiative offered Israel full diplomatic relations with Arab states if it withdrew from the Palestinian territories it annexed in 1967.

Israel seized east Jerusalem from neighboring Jordan in 1967 following a short war in the region

Riad Malki, the foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority, slammed what he called Israel's "cowardly attacks."

"We are facing a long-term occupation, that's the base of the problem. Crimes are committed against the Palestinians without consequences," Malki said.

Malki's Palestinian Authority administers autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank but has no control over Hamas and the Gaza Strip.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu blamed Israel for the escalation in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

Cavusoglu and the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also slammed OIC members who reached recognition deals with Israel.

"There are a few who have lost their moral compass and voiced support for Israel," Cavusoglu said.

"If there are half-hearted statements within our own family, how could we criticize others who [don't] take our words seriously?"

ICRC urges 'maximum influence' to end violence

The Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on world leaders to use their "maximum influence" to end the violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The populations in Gaza and Israel are facing the most intense cycle of hostilities in years," the ICRC said in a statement ahead of a UN Security Council meeting.

"The intensity of the conflict is something we have not seen before, with non-stop airstrikes in densely populated Gaza and rockets reaching big cities in Israel. As a result, children are dying on both sides," said ICRC director general Robert Mardini.

