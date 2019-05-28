Israeli nationalists celebrate Jerusalem Day

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the country's capture of east Jerusalem in 1967.

Thousands of nationalists waved flags as they marched into the Old City's Muslim Quarter to mark the occasion known as Jerusalem Day.

A total of 3,000 officers were deployed along the route, which is controversial because attendees march through the heart of Palestinian east Jerusalem on their way to the Western Wall, one of the holiest Jewish sites in the city.

Tensions were particularly high this year due to the coinciding of Jerusalem Day with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is celebrated at a different time each year.

Jerusalem, the city of David According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, won Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

Under Persian rule The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

Under Roman and Byzantine rule The Roman Empire ruled Jerusalem from the year 63 AD. Resistance movements rapidly formed among the population, so that in 66 AD, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and another destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately 600 years.

Conquest by the Arabs Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 AD. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

The Crusades From 1070 AD onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II called for the First Crusade, which took Jerusalem in 1099 AD. Over a period of 200 years a total of nine crusades set out to conquer the city as it changed hands between Muslim and Christian rule. In 1244 AD the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again became Muslim.

The Ottomans and the British After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535 AD. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917 AD, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

The divided city After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

East Jerusalem goes back to Israel In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

Muslim pilgrimage to Israel Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

Unresolved status Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital.



Earlier in the day, authorities said security forces clashed with Muslims as they congregated at the holy site known as the Noble Sanctuary by Muslims and the Temple Mount by Jews. Palestinians hurled stones and chairs at security forces, according to police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is located on the site, were incensed after some 1,200 Israeli nationalists visited the mosque. Al-Aqsa Director Omar al-Kiswani accused Israel of breaking an agreement that such visits would be banned during Ramadan.

Waqf, a Muslim group that oversees the mosque, said seven people were arrested and 45 were wounded in the clashes.

Israel seized east Jerusalem from neighboring Jordan in 1967 following a short war in the region. It later annexed it, a move unrecognized by most countries.

Last year, US President Donald Trump enraged Palestinians by declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital city.

