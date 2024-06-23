  1. Skip to content
Israeli military straps man to jeep during West Bank arrest

June 23, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces said an incident, involving a Palestinian man tied to a military jeep moving through the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, was a "violation" of its rules and values.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hOkD
A Palestinian man is seen strapped to the hood of an Israeli military jeep during raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on June 22, 2024
The man's family said he was strapped to the jeep after being wounded in fighting with Israel's militaryImage: Reuters TV

Israel's military on Sunday said its soldiers violated orders when they drove with a wounded Palestinian man tied to the hood of a military jeep in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday.

Video footage on social media, verified by news agencies, shows Jenin resident Mujahed Azmi tied horizontally to the hood of the vehicle that passes by two ambulances through a narrow alley.

The Israeli military said the man was wounded during a "counterterrorism operation" in the area of Wadi Burqin. The military claimed he was a suspected Palestinian militant who was part of a group shooting at Israeli troops.

"During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects was injured and apprehended," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

IDF says 'violation' of operating procedures

"In violation of orders and standard operating procedures, the suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle," an IDF statement sent to news agencies said.

"The conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values of the IDF," it continued, adding that the incident would be investigated and "dealt with accordingly."

The injured man was transferred to the Palestinian Red Crescent and is being treated at a hospital in Jenin, medics told AFP news agency.

Azmi's family told Reuters news agency that they had asked for an ambulance after he was wounded, but the army took him, strapped him to the hood and drove off.

West Bank troubles soar since October 7

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the Israel-Hamas conflict began, with frequent army raids on militant groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and deadly Palestinian street attacks.

At least 553 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since the war broke out on October 7, according to Palestinian officials.

How Israel is displacing Palestinians in West Bank

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization warned that the increasing violence was causing a major health crisis , as residents struggled to access urgent medical care.

Jenin is known as a stronghold for Palestinian militant groups, and the Israeli army routinely carries out raids in the city and nearby refugee camp.

mm/rm (AFP, Reuters)

