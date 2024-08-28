Israeli military rescues October 7 hostage

ConflictsMiddle EastIsraeli military rescues October 7 hostageTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastMyles Tweedie08/28/2024August 28, 2024Israel's military has freed a hostage who had been held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel. Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who is a member of Israel's Bedouin Arab minority, was found in a tunnel in southern Gaza.https://p.dw.com/p/4jzszAdvertisement