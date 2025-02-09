Israeli military pulls out of Gaza's Netzarim corridor

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel withdrew from a strip of land they had used to split Gaza into two parts. The Hamas militia celebrated the Israeli withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor as a victory.

Israel on Sunday completed its withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor of Gaza under the terms of the ceasefire agreement that Israel reached with the militant group Hamas.

The Netzarim corridor runs along 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the Israeli border to the Mediterranean sea. This strip of land, which bisects northern Gaza from the south, was used by Israel to deploy troops.

Israel's deployment in the corridor cut off Gaza's northern communities, such as Gaza City, from the southern part of the territory.

The withdrawal signals that ceasefire terms are still being carried out, even as an extension of the truce is still unclear.

Netanyahu pressured to resume fighting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces heavy pressure from his far-right political allies to resume the war. He is also facing pressure from Israelis who want the ceasefire to continue so that more hostages can return home.

The Israeli government has not officially commented on its withdrawal from the corridor, but an unnamed Israeli security official told AFP ahead of the withdrawal that the army was "preparing to implement the ceasefire agreement according to the guidelines of the political echelon."

Much of Gaza has become a wasteland following over a year of war Image: Dawoud Abu Alkas/REUTERS

Palestinians return to devastated north

Meanwhile in Gaza, Hamas celebrated the withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor as a victory. The militant group deployed its police force to the area to manage the flow Palestinians crossing through.

Cars overflowing with belongings, including water tanks and suitcases, were seen driving north through a road that crosses the corridor.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel is supposed to allow the cars to cross through uninspected.

Many Palestinians who tried to return north found scenes of devastation Image: Omar Ashtawy Apaimages/APA Images/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

But many returnees found scenes of devastation. The Reuters news agency cited some of them as saying they found human remains in areas where Israeli forces had withdrawn.

As so much of northern Gaza has become a wasteland as a result of the war, some northern Gazans have gone back to the south, while others have set up tents where their homes once stood.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic