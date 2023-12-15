  1. Skip to content
Israeli army 'mistakenly' kills 3 hostages in Gaza

December 15, 2023

The Israeli military says it has mistakenly killed three hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops erroneously identified them as a threat.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aEdM
