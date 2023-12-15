Israeli army 'mistakenly' kills 3 hostages in Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsraeli army 'mistakenly' kills 3 hostages in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian Territories12/15/2023December 15, 2023The Israeli military says it has mistakenly killed three hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops erroneously identified them as a threat.https://p.dw.com/p/4aEdMAdvertisement