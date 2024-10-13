Israeli military intensifies operations in Lebanon

ConflictsMiddle EastIsraeli military intensifies operations in LebanonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastBen Dorman10/13/2024October 13, 2024Lebanese state media say Israeli warplanes have attacked southern Lebanon overnight. The strikes destroyed a century-old marketplace in the city of Nabatiyeh. The Israeli military previously urged residents to leave the border regions.https://p.dw.com/p/4ljXwAdvertisement