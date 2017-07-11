Israeli medics respond to West Bank synagogue bleacher collapse

Two people have died and more than 150 were injured in a bleacher collapse at a West Bank synagogue, Israeli medics said on Sunday.

The bleacher collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a major Jewish holiday, killing "a 40-year-old man and a 12-year-old-boy," the Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom said in a statement.

Rescue workers are on the scene, treating the wounded whilst others were rushed to hospital.

The collapse comes just a few weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.

