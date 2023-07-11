Israeli judicial reform bill passes first vote in Knesset

The first reading of the bill passed 64-56, with two more readings needed for it to become law. Opponents of the reform called for a "day of disruption" in response.

Israel's parliament approved the first reading of a controversial legal reform bill in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The reform, proposed by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would remove ability of the Supreme Court to rule on the "reasonability" of government policies.

Critics also say Netanyahu also has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, all of which he has denied.

In the Knesset, 64 lawmakers voted for the bill and 56 voted against. Members of Netanyahu's coalition stood and cheered when the vote passed, while opposition politicians shouted "shame."

Netanyahu originally postponed his planned judicial reforms, including one that would give the government more say in appointing judges, in March after weeks of mass protests.

But he revived the plan last month after talks with the opposition to reach a compromise failed, albeit with revisions. One of the most contentious parts of the original bill, which would have empowered parliament to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority, was removed.

Two more readings are needed before the amendment could come into force, which could happen by the end of the month. Amendments to the bill are also possible during the process in the Knesset.

Protesters gathered outside Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Monday Image: Mostafa Alkharouf/AA/picture alliance

Protesters vow to continue demonstrating

The vote came amid days of mass protests against the reform, building off demonstrations that shut down parts of the country earlier this year.

Ahead of the debate, some protesters entered the Knesset building and had to be dragged out. Hundreds more demonstrated outside.

Activists have called for another "day of disruption" on Tuesday following the first reading of the bill passing overnight.

Rallies will be held at numerous locations including Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Protest organizers have also asked motorists to drive extra slowly "to make a statement."

Polls point to mixed public opinion on the plans. One released on Sunday by Israel's public Kan television channel found that around 31% of Israelis supported the judicial reforms, compared to 43% who opposed them.

zc/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)