Israeli government plans to expand Golan Heights settlements

Emily Gordine
December 26, 2024

After the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the Israeli army advanced into Golan's demilitarized buffer zone in Syria. Now the government has approved plans to double the population of Israeli settlers in the occupied Golan Heights.

