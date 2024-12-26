Israeli government plans to expand Golan Heights settlements

ConflictsMiddle EastIsraeli government plans to expand Golan Heights settlementsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastEmily Gordine12/26/2024December 26, 2024After the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the Israeli army advanced into Golan's demilitarized buffer zone in Syria. Now the government has approved plans to double the population of Israeli settlers in the occupied Golan Heights. https://p.dw.com/p/4oaW0Advertisement