Israeli forces push deeper into southern Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsraeli forces push deeper into southern GazaConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNehal Johri12/05/2023December 5, 2023Israeli forces say they have surrounded the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been told to evacuate the area around the city and head further south or towards the Mediterranean.